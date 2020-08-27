ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force shows a significant increase in hospital admissions in just one day.
New hospital admissions jumped from 43 Tuesday to 71 Wednesday, surging 39% in one day. Previously, the St. Louis area had been hovering around 40 new hospital admissions per day, a statistic that was encouraging for Dr. Alex Garza.
"And while we say it's more the overall trends and not just one day's worth of data...our data for today, just to be blunt, is fairly alarming," Dr. Garza said.
Dr. Garza said his team would be working to figure out if the sharp increase comes from one specific area in St. Louis, although he clarified that no one specific healthcare system attributed to Wednesday's spike.
The St. Louis area has averaged about 40 new hospitalizations per day since near the beginning of July with occasional spikes every few days. Garza called this average number of threshold for the area.
"It's a proxy measure of the community burden of COVID," Dr. Garza explained. "Having a low admission rate, like having a low case rate, enables us to do certain things like getting our kids back in school or eating at restaurants.
Dr. Garza also spoke about the "significant spread amongst our youth." He talked about cases rising about those 15-29.
"While they won't get sick from the virus they can pass it on to others that can and people that will need to come to the hospital. That's why it's important to prevent spread amongst everyone in our community," Dr. Garza said.
The head of the task force also once stressed the importance of wearing a mask, following social distancing rules and avoiding large gatherings.
"You're probably tired of hearing me say this, one of the most effective ways to decrease those cases, and therefore hospitalizations, is to wear a mask. No matter where you live or what your county mandate is you need to wear a mask."
Missouri reached 78,772 cases on Wednesday. At least 1,485 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
