St. Louis-area patients could now be waiting longer in the ER for certain medical attention

(KMOV.com) - Wait times within St. Louis-area emergency rooms could potentially take longer for some people seeking medical attention as COVID-19 case numbers rise.
“I do think that it probably is going to get worse because it is getting worse,” said Qristyl Frazier.
Frazier tells me her mother, a stroke survivor, was transported to the Barnes Jewish emergency room yesterday at around 5 p.m. after experiencing unbearable chest pains.
“With her situation, and with her stroke, I just didn’t want to mess around with it,” she said.
Complications from her stroke six months ago left Frazier’s mother permanently bed-ridden. So, Frazier said was grateful her mother was quickly put into a room.
“You just see people that are waiting in the waiting area, they’re scattered around. They’re not on top of each other. They’re very spaced out,” said Frazier, “But it does look a bit overwhelming.”
Then, their own waiting began.
“Luckily, my mother didn’t have to be admitted [to the hospital], but by the time they saw her and did all the cat scans...this was close to 1:00 a.m.," she said.
Earlier this week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force expressed heightening concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the region, forcing difficult decisions like postponing elective procedures for some area hospitals so staff and resources could be diverted to meet the growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“The velocity with which patients are coming into our health care systems, the volume that we’re seeing…along with the diminished labor capacity…really paints what I would describe as a horrific outlook currently,” said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Hospital South.
Akhtar painted a grim picture of how COVID-19 is also now impacting people seeking emergency level care, specifically among those who may need to be admitted into the hospital.
“When we start looking at our floor beds, there’s no room on any of the inpatient units. So, you become what we call a ‘boarder.’ You are a patient in limbo,” said Akhtar. “You’ve been stabilized outside of the emergency room. You’re ready to go to the floor, but the floor does not have the capacity. So, you might sit in the emergency room. You might sit on a hallway bed. People trying to take care of you as best as they can, but not the same level of care as you would in an inpatient unit. Some of these boarders may sit for hours, sometimes days, [or] sometimes long enough that they’re better that they get discharged from that status.”
She says wait times could become an even bigger issue in rural parts of the state for patients seeking ER care.
“When that small town ER is reaching out to the bigger facilities in St. Louis or other places, and we are looking for a way to bring you in, but we are not able to because we don’t have the nursing staff, the physicians, the beds to take care of you…you remain in that ER and you wait, and you wait and you hope that one of the bigger hospitals finally has the room to treat you,” said Akhtar. “And some of these patients unfortunately end up staying the small ER rooms and pass away from clinical conditions that have easy medical solutions if they had access to healthcare we might’ve provided.”
While Frazier says they were lucky in that her mother did not need serious medical attention that day, her wait time in the ER still managed to be roughly 12 hours long. This is also in part because she had to wait for EMS services to transport her mother back home.
"My mom didn’t actually get home until 7:00 a.m.," she said.
A BJC spokesperson tells News 4 me the recent COVID-19 surge is causing longer wait times for ambulances. Ambulances are typically to transfer patients home, to nursing homes and other hospitals. The hospital could not provide specific numbers on current wait times for ambulances at this time.
The ambulances are dispatched according to patient acuity. If you have a serious complaint when calling 911 the ambulance should arrive quickly. If your complaint is not as serious, I am hearing from patients they had to wait longer for the ambulance to arrive.
St. Louis Fire and EMS also say wait times have been longer; however, fire trucks still maintain an approximate four-minute response time for serious and life-threatening medical emergencies. Yet, similar to how an increasing number of hospital staff are out with COVID-19, fire/EMS is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive members.
“They’re short staffed. Their own people are out sick. They’re overworked,” said Frazier.
Frazier says she recently lost two cousins to COVID-19. She is urging other people in the community to do their part to prevent this virus from impacting more people. Right now, more than two-thirds of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro region are unvaccinated.
“I was one of those people that really didn’t want to get vaccinated because I didn’t think there was enough data out there, but I said, ‘What if I end up getting my parents sick? That’s selfish,’ and I’m not a selfish person. So, I said let me go ahead and do it because I’m healthy,” she said.
