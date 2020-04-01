SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the uncertain times of the COVID-19 outbreak, a St. Louis pastor is helping other churches deal with the new normal.
In times of stress, people lean on their faith and their church. But what happens when churches everywhere are trying to figure out whether or not they should be shutting their doors?
Pastor Brent Roam of One Family Church said doors are staying open in different ways. Roam called 20 other area pastors when the virus hit and launched a teaching worship on how to virtually connect with members.
"We just said if you just have an iPhone and hotspot, we can get you up and running. If you have a $15,000 camera then we'll really get you going," Roam said.
Roam says it's about mission, not method. He said even if your methods change, your mission should remain the same.
"Its just been awesome because all of those pastors and ministry leaders have been able to live stream their services to their congregations, reach their people and people need to hear their pastor's voice," he added.
The church also teamed up with University City schools serving nearly 1,000 kids a day with curbside food.
