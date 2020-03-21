ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Dr. Sam Page have issued a stay at home order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the area.
The restrictions will take place Monday and will require people to stay at home when possible. Residents can still go to the grocery store, the pharmacy and take a walk in public parks.
Illinois put similar restrictions in Friday.
Read: Pritzker issues 'stay-at-home' for entire state of Illinois; what does that mean?
The announcement comes after a woman in St. Louis County died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said COVID-19 cases have reached 73 in the state, up by 26 cases since Friday morning.
More information will be released at 3 p.m. during a press conference.
