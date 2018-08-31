(KMOV.com) - A Kirkwood High School graduate played a major role in the production of movie opening in theaters this weekend.
Nick Johnson was one of the editors for “Searching,” a film starring John Cho about a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old.
Johnson and his family made cameos in the movie. The Johnson family saw the film together in St. Louis on Friday, with Johnson calling it a surreal experience.
“It’s just the best, it’s the dream to come back and see it with my family. This has been the screening I’ve been looking forward to the most,” said Johnson.
The movie is getting a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Johnson said his days Kirkwood High inspired his love of theater and film.
