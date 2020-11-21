(KMOV.com) - National Adoption Day is November, 21. American families have often looked overseas for babies to adopt but a St. Louis area mom is hoping her new book will support those considering adoption through foster care.
“The Forgotten Adoption Option,” by Marcy Bursac, is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble now.
Bursac recently shared her experience and inspiration for the book with News 4’s Paige Hulsey.
