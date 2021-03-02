ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Library will open their doors again on Wednesday and they are prepared for an onslaught of people looking for help registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Every site you register is a tiny bit different, sometimes you’ll find hiccups here and there,” said Mary Meyer, the manger of Digital Services at St. Louis Public Library.
Meyer and her team have spent time familiarizing themselves with the various vaccine registration sites so they can provide help to their patrons, many who don’t have computers of their own. But they are also available for those who can’t come into the library.
“We can help you over the phone, via email or through a Zoom appointment to help you get registered,” she explained.
At the Ferguson Library, they are working to spread the word to residents about how to register.
“Most people in our community have phones of some kind but they don’t really have computers,” said Scott Bonner, the director of the Ferguson Municipal Library.
They mail postcards to residents and are handing out flyers at the library with resources including phone numbers and website information on how to register in an effort to help those disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of fear in the community, it is a big deal and its weighing heavily on our shoulders,” said Bonner.
You can find more information on how to register for a vaccine in the St. Louis area by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.