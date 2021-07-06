ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The hot home-buying market in St. Louis could be headed for a cool down.
“I think we’ve kind of reached a peak, and I think you’re going to start seeing a slowdown going into July and August,” said Matt Muren, President of St. Louis Relators.
St. Louis realtors data from May 2021 data shows the average price of a home in St. Louis increased by $55,000 between 2020 and 2021, a more than 20 percent increase. The average price in May 2020 was $269,490 and the average in May 2021 was $324,061.
“10, 15, 20 percent depending on the area,” said Muren. “That’s just over the last year. So that’s a pretty dramatic increase in a very short amount of time.”
“We’re seeing on average in St. Louis County, 103 percent asking price, but that’s not every single house. Not every single house is going over asking, not every single house is having multiple offers,” said Jill Butler.
Butler is the CEO of Red Key Realty. She believes it could still be months before buyers see a turn in housing prices. This is in part because there is still a significant shortage in available houses in the market.
“Nationally, we’re about 4 million houses short, so it’s a national problem. Couple that with COVID-19, and really low interests rates, it’s really brought out the demand,” said Butler.
Muren, instead, anticipates prices going down by the end of the summer if more sellers hop on the market.
“I think there’s been a lot of fear by sellers, the seller and buyer paradox are linked,” said Muren. “Sellers don’t want to come on the market because they don’t’ want to experience the same conditions that buyers are. So now you’re going to start seeing inventory come up.”
He also says there has already been a noticeable decline in people putting in offers on homes in just the last two weeks.
“You’re already seeing this on the market where houses are staying on the market a little bit longer than say they were six months ago. You’re going to start seeing inventory levels rise,” said Muren.
Waiting for a cheaper home could still come at a cost to buyers.
“It’s a risk reward that every buyer is going to have to look at, is the potential of more opportunities on the market worth the risk of perhaps rates going up and buying power going down,? said Muren.
Bulter says doing your research, and working with the right team will help homebuyers navigate the decision to purchase now or wait.
“There’s so many offers coming in…who knows all the different ways and different things that you can do to make your offer stronger,” said Butler. “Don’t look at the things that are just coming on and jumping into the fray, and they’re getting 10 offers.”
