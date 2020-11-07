ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the third day in a row, hospitals in the area saw a record number of new COVID-19 patients.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 99 new coronavirus patients were admitted to local hospitals, the highest admitted in a single day since the formation of the task force. The task force reported a record on Thursday with 94 new admissions and then broke the record Friday when the number reached 97.
"The curve is much steeper than what it's been in the past. It's certainly not a gradual growth, it is a very rapid growth. We're seeing that in cases and hospitalizations as well," Dr. Garza with the task force said during Friday's briefing. "We're certainly at a velocity that's unsustainable ... There is so much virus in this community right now that it's, frankly, beyond frightening."
The seven-day moving average of new admissions reached 78 Saturday, also the highest ever.
"Things are already worse now than they ever have been and they're getting worse day by day," Garza said.
A total of 529 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Saturday. This is the highest total since April 22 when local hospitals also had 533 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 477 Saturday. Note, the task force says all this data is lagging by two days.
"If someone tells you that COVID-19 is not real, they are wrong. If someone tells you that it's only deaths that matter, they are wrong," Garza said. "If someone tells you you only need to protect the elderly .... let this run wild. They are wrong."
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
The monthly average of virus hospitalizations under the task force increased from 208 in July to 318 in October, an increase of 52.8%. The average so far in November is 476.
Of the 529 hospitalized patients, a total of 116 were in intensive care units and 66 of them were on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,275 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals.
Coronavirus across Missouri
Missouri reported another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 4,559 new infections.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the cumulative total of cases reached 105,066 Saturday and 3,150 Missourians have died so far.
The state's seven-day positivity rate per CDC guidelines reached 16.7% Saturday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 2,016 Missourians with COVID-19 or suspected of having it are hospitalized across the state.
