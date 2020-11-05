ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the St. Louis area reached a new record high Thursday.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 94 new coronavirus patients were admitted to local hospitals, the highest admitted in a single day since the formation of the task force.
The seven-day moving average of new admissions reached 69 Thursday, also the highest ever.
A total of 487 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Thursday. This is the highest total since May 5 when local hospitals had 503 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 445 Wednesday. Note, the task force says this data is lagging by two days.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
The monthly average of virus hospitalizations under the task force increased from 208 in July to 318 in October, an increase of 52.8%. The average so far in November is 457.
Of the 487 hospitalized patients, a total of 111 were in intensive care units and 63 of them were on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,085 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals.
Coronavirus across Missouri
The number of coronavirus patients in Missouri hospitals reached another record Thursday, for a total of 1,774 statewide.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,553 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 196,576 since the pandemic began. The state also cited 18 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,106
