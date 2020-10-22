ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, said he received sobering news recently during a group phone call with the leaders of the area's major hospital groups.
"Every one of them said, 'We are very full. We're very concerned we're going to be getting up to capacity,'" said Garza.
The number of hospitalized patients in the St. Louis area with COVID-19 continues to rise. On July 1, the number of patients being treated at area hospitals was 137. By August 27, that number had risen to 267.
On October 16, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 296 and as of Wednesday, there were 337 patients being treated for the virus at local hospitals.
On Tuesday during a visit to Pacific, Missouri Governor Mike Parson appeared to downplay the increase in hospitalizations in the state.
"The hospitals are getting busy because it's the normal business they do, not necessarily COVID-19 so much," he said.
Garza said the number of non-coronavirus patients has gone up recently. And that it's not uncommon this time of year as people have procedures they'd been putting off till they met their health insurance deductibles.
But, he said, the number of patients being admitted with COVID-19 has been steadily increasing in recent weeks.
Garza said hospitals are reporting intensive care units at 85% and 90% capacity.
If the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise, he said, it risks leaving hospitals without room for emergency ICU patients from car accidents or patients who've had a heart attack.
"I'm afraid we're going to continue on that climb. And at some point it will reach a crisis mode," he said.
Garza said the situation is not to the point where hospitals need to start planning for an overflow hospital, like the Florissant hotel that was converted for that purpose in April.
But he stressed that more people need to follow the safety guidelines of wearing a mask, using social distancing and washing their hands frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.