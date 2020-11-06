ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the St. Louis area reached a record high for the second day in a row Friday.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 97 new coronavirus patients were admitted to local hospitals, the highest admitted in a single day since the formation of the task force. This comes a day after the task force reported 94 admissions Thursday and said it was the highest.
"The curve is much steeper than what it's been in the past. It's certainly not a gradual growth, it is a very rapid growth. We're seeing that in cases and hospitalizations as well," Dr. Garza with the task force said during Friday's briefing. "We're certainly at a velocity that's unsustainable."
The seven-day moving average of new admissions reached 73 Friday, also the highest ever.
A total of 522 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Friday. This is the highest total since April 27 when local hospitals also had 522 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 460 Friday. Note, the task force says all this data is lagging by two days.
"If someone tells you that COVID-19 is not real, they are wrong. If someone tells you that it's only deaths that matter, they are wrong," Garza said. "If someone tells you you only need to protect the elderly .... let this run wild. They are wrong."
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
The monthly average of virus hospitalizations under the task force increased from 208 in July to 318 in October, an increase of 52.8%. The average so far in November is 468.
Of the 522 hospitalized patients, a total of 115 were in intensive care units and 61 of them were on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,175 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals.
Coronavirus across Missouri
Missouri reported another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brought the state's total to well over 200,000.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,931 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 200,507 since the pandemic began. The state also added 25 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,131.
