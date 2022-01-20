ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Eleven St. Louis area hospitals have asked for the federal government to send doctors and nurses to help alleviate a severe staffing shortage that's straining hospitals' ability to care for patients.
Dr. Alex Garza is the co-leader of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
"The No. 1 thing that's really inhibiting our ability to really take care of everybody is a staffing challenge. And that's due to people being either out sick or in quarantine, taking care of loved ones, taking care of children whose schools have closed," he said.
If the Department of Health and Senior Services approves the request for help, the medical personnel could come from the Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, HHS or the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corp.
The medical personnel could arrive as early as Jan. 28 and some would stay for a 14-day period and others for 30 days.
Potentially hundreds of medical personnel could be sent to area hospitals, but Garza said hospitals probably wouldn't get as many workers as requested.
"The federal government has sort of set teams that they then deliver to the sites. And so even though you may ask for, you know, 100 people, if their team consists of 20 people, then then that's what you're going to get." said Garza.
Five SSM Health Hospitals, four Mercy Hospitals, one BJC HealthCare Hospital and one St. Luke's Hospital requested federal help.
Garza said even if COVID case numbers start to drop and the current Omicron surge wanes, hospitals will still need extra help.
"But hospitalizations don't follow that same trend. It takes a long time for those patients to get well enough to go home. And so there's always going to be this stress until you get down to a certain level where it's more manageable," he said.
