ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two weeks after the CDC paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over concerns of rare blood clot risks, health departments in the St. Louis area are preparing to administer the vaccine once again. Friday, the CDC lifted its recommended pause on the use of the vaccine and many health departments are now discussing steps moving forward.
The St. Louis County Health Department plans to start administering Johnson and Johnson starting Tuesday. Due to the convenience of the one-dose vaccine, it will be primarily used on the homeless and homebound populations. However, anyone who doesn’t want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can decline.
Pfizer will be given to women younger than 50. Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said the health department is working to notify people about which vaccine will be administered ahead of time.
“You’ll only get the vaccine that is available for that event and venue but we will try to advertise it up front so people can make an informed decision on their own,” Khan said.
Health Departments in St. Charles, Jefferson, St. Clair and Madison counties are hoping to start administering Johnson and Johnson again by next week. Officials are still working to finalize new paperwork that will be handed out to those receiving Johnson and Johnson, warning them about the extremely rare but serious side effect.
The state also made the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available at the St. Louis Community College event at their Forest Park campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.