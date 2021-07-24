Gymnastics is always one of the most popular sports at the Olympic games and St. Louis also hosted the gymnastics Olympic trials this year.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gymnastics is always one of the most popular sports at the Olympic games and St. Louis also hosted the gymnastics Olympic trials this year.

News Four's Julia Avery reports, that's why area gym owners say enrollment is booming. Watch the above video for the full story. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.