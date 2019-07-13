HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One side effect of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory is increased interested in the sport and that includes area girls.
On Saturday, the St. Louis Lady Cyclones hosted a "Girls Try Hockey for Free" event. It was a way for girls to test out the sport on the ice without buying all the gear up front.
The new generation of hockey hopefuls took to the ice. Girls ages five to 15 showed up.
"I started watching the Blues when I was little and I always wanted to play hockey," 10-year-old Kennedy Sullivan said.
The St. Louis Lady Cyclones has been an all-girls hockey club in St. Louis since 2002. They will even have a home locker room at the brand new Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights which is set to open this Fall.
"Hockey has traditionally been a boys sport, we want to let girls know hockey is for them too," said St. Louis Lady Cyclones President Rod Fahs.
The Lady Cyclones offer a developmental and recreation program for girls ages 4 through 19. Their mission is to teach girls hockey and help them build a foundation for becoming future leaders.
