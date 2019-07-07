St. Louis area girls can try hockey for free next weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One side effect of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory is increased interested in the sport and that includes area girls.
On Saturday, the St. Louis Lady Cyclones are hosting a "Girls Try Hockey for Free" event. It’s a way for girls to test out the sport on the ice without buying all the gear up front.
The event is Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. Louis Ice Zone at 5555 St.Louis Mills Blvd, Hazelwood, 63042. Equipment fitting starts at 9:45 a.m. and skating runs from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
You need to register for the event if you wish to participate. You can do that on the Lady Cyclone’s website by following this link.
The St. Louis Lady Cyclones have been an all-girls hockey club in St. Louis since 2002. They will even have a home locker room at the brand new Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights which is set to open this Fall.
The Lady Cyclones offer a developmental and recreation program for girls ages 4 through 19. Their mission is to teach girls hockey and help them build a foundation for becoming future leaders.
Next Saturday’s event is open to girls ages 4 to 15. All the equipment except skates is provided and complimentary skate rental is available on site. Players can keep the equipment if they sign up for a learning session which cost $166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.