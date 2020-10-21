JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Nearly $1.5 million is coming to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.
The move is part of a plan to allocate $5 million in CARES Act funding to food banks around the state.
It comes as many food banks feel a strain due to rising unemployment and poverty across the country.
Below is the allocation of the funding:
$1,462,145 – St. Louis Area Foodbank
$990,413 – Harvesters - The Community Food Network
$925,073 – Ozarks Food Harvest
$708,263 – The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
$504,818 – SEMO Food Bank
$359,288 – Second Harvest Community Food Bank
$50,000 – Feeding Missouri (For training, technical assistance, & reporting)
