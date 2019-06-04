ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank is gearing up to provide nutritious meals for children, teens and families this summer.
The push is part of its 12-week summer family food family program. The hope is to provide more than 120,000 meals at 21 school and community sites throughout the St. Louis area.
If you want to help or just want to learn more about the summer food program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.