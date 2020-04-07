(KMOV.com) - At Vivent Health, employees are packing dozens of boxes of food to be delivered to clients. Requests from the food pantry have doubled in recent weeks as more people feel the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
“People are seeing their income go down, their hours are cut or they’ve been laid off,” explained Tawnya Brown, the VP of Operations at Vivent Health.
The organization helps people in the St. Louis area living with HIV. Many of their clients are over the age of 50 and have an increased risk for COVID-19.
“It’s been a struggle and if you can see behind me, this is where most of our food is stored and we filled this up yesterday and it’s almost empty,” said Brown. “We’ve placed orders and then the suppliers have come back and said they can only fill half of those things.”
The St. Louis Area Food Bank, which supplies food to nearly 500 organizations, also said they saw a dip in supplies, but things are looking up.
They are seeing about a 30 percent increase in need at the food pantries they help. To adapt to the current need, they are hosting drive-thru food pantries around the region. Ryan Farmer, a spokesperson for St. Louis Area Food Bank also said they are trying to work with school districts such as Ferguson-Florissant, who have suspended food distribution to students for the time being.
“How can we get food to people? We’re trying to develop solutions,” said Farmer.
Tyler Davis, a local chef,also saw a need for students no longer getting lunch at school.
“We started doing about 150 lunches but now were up to about 400,” said Davis. He and other volunteers started STL Boxed Lunches to help feed kids in the community.
“Each kit contains 5 lunches for an individual family,” said Davis. “It’s very important to me and my team that these kids get to eat.”
It’s all possible thanks to monetary donations and food donations like Companion Bakery.
To help Vivent Health, here is a link to their donation site.
To help St. Louis Area Food Bank you can donate online. Right now basketball star Jayson Tatum is matching donations, dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000 through the “Share a Meal” campaign. A donation of $25 can provide 200 meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.