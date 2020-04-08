ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis Area Food Bank says it is seeing about a 30 percent increase in demand.
CEO Meredith Knopp told News 4 they typically distribute 3.3 million meals per month. In the past two weeks, they’ve already distributed 2.5 million.
Despite the spike in demand, Knopp said their supply is in good shape.
“I can say with confidence that here at the St. Louis area food bank our supply chain is strong. The team has been working around the clock to source food locally, regionally and nationally to ensure we can meet the needs of everyone in our community that is struggling to find food right now.”
Volunteers at the St. Louis Area Food Bank are wearing masks and gloves and standing six feet apart. Only ten people are allowed in a room at one time, so just ten volunteers are doing a workload typically managed by 50-75 people.
“They are moving mountains,” Knopp said.
If you are one of the many people who may have to seek assistance from the food bank for the first time, Knopp said “you are not alone.”
“[The volunteers] don’t ask any questions. They’re going to treat with dignity and the respect that everyone of us deserves and you’re going to get your food that you need.”
The food bank is still taking volunteers. It is also asking for monetary donations.
You can find more information on how you can help or where you can find assistance here.
