ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 450,000 people in the St. Louis metro area are food insecure, which means they don't know where their next meal will come from.
The St. Louis Area Food Bank is working to change that statistic.
Thursday, the food bank invited legislators, officials and other volunteers to take part in Hunger Action Day.
They packed food to be distributed throughout the bi-state to families who need help.
"The cost of food continues to rise and the wages have not increased at the same rate, so there's always going to be that gap,” said Ryan Farmer, St. Louis Area Food Bank’s director of communications. “Often times food is the first thing that gets cut out of peoples' budgets."
If you would like to help, you can volunteer with the St. Louis Area Food Bank or host a food drive.
You can always make a monetary donation by going here.
