ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many women will be wearing red on Friday to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease on "Go Red for Women" day as part of American Heart Month.
According to experts at BJC HealthCare, heart disease is the leading cause of death amount women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.
Kathryn Lindley, MD, Washington University cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and maternal cardiac expert, said heart disease can include range of conditions that affect your heart, including rhythm problems, hypertension or high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.
"It's really important not to ignore symptoms," said Dr. Lindley. "I think a lot of times as women we are really focused on taking care of our children and spouses and our jobs and sometimes our own health is at the bottom of our to-do list. I think it's really important if you are experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, palpitations, or chest pain, not to ignore those, just go get those checked out."
When it comes to prevention, proper diet and exercise are key. Reducing blood sugar levels, alcohol intake, and stress levels can also play a big factor. But, Dr. Lindely also recommends, starting at age 21, women be regularly screened for high cholesterol and diabetes. She told News 4 even active, seemingly healthy women can be at high risk of heart disease because of genetic factors, rather than of lifestyle factors.
Lindley said precautions and monitoring are especially important for moms who had high blood pressure during pregnancy. Experts now believe those women are at four times the risk of developing high blood pressure again within just a few years of pregnancy, putting them at double the risk for heart attacks and strokes.
The reason why is just one question experts here in St. Louis hope to answer as part of a new clinical initiative launching next week. It's called the My Heart Clinic. It's a joint effort between the high-risk OBGYNs at Barnes Jewish Hospital and the cardiology clinic. They will be working closely with women who were diagnosed with high blood pressure and just delivered. They want to help those women manage their risks and learn more about causes and what works to treat them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.