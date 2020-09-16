ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A doctor who lives in Sunset Hills has pleaded guilty to charges for allegedly producing child porn with a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky.
According to court documents, SSM doctor Ashu Joshi, 47, is accused of going to Kentucky and taking the teen back to Missouri for “immoral purposes.”
He met the teen through her mother who was a former patient of the doctor's in Kentucky.
He is also accused of directing her to produce pornographic images of herself, which she then sent to Joshi’s phone.
The two were also in a relationship, authorities say.
The Kentucky medical board issued an emergency revocation of his license in the state on January 7, 2019.
SSM later released the following statement:
We are shocked to learn of these allegations. SSM Health holds the health and safety of our patients as our top priority and we take matters like this very seriously. However, due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further. SSM Health will continue to cooperate with the authorities and do everything we can to ensure our patients receive high quality, exceptional care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.