ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in St. Louis area hospitals went below 600 for the first time since early November.
Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows the daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been steadily declining since Dec. 1 when hospitals had a record number of 962 virus patients.
A total of 572 coronavirus patients were in area hospitals as of Saturday. This is the lowest total since Nov. 8 when 551 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
|November
|725
|December
|873
Area hospitals had an average of 873 COVID-19 patients hospitalized every day in December, the highest ever. The daily average so far in January is 728, down from 760 last week.
A total of 17,083 patients have been discharged from area hospitals so far.
According to Missouri's health department, a total of 2,264 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state as of Wednesday. This is the lowest statewide total since Nov. 9.
Since the pandemic began, Missouri has seen 447,398 virus cases and at least 6,541 people died from complications by the virus. Illinois has had a cumulative total of 1,098,527 cases with at least 18,711 deaths.
