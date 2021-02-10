ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Louis area hospitals went below 400 for the first time since late October.
Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows a total of 382 coronavirus patients were at area hospitals as of Wednesday. This is the lowest total since Oct. 25 and the first time the total goes below 400 since Oct. 27.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak on Dec. 1 when 962 patients were at area hospitals. Hospital admissions for the coronavirus have been steadily declining since then. Area hospitals had an average of 873 COVID-19 patients hospitalized every day in December, the highest ever. The daily average in January was 682 and the daily average so far in February is 429.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April, 2020
|490
|May, 2020
|354
|June, 2020
|162
|July, 2020
|208
|August, 2020
|277
|September, 2020
|273
|October, 2020
|318
|November, 2020
|725
|December, 2020
|873
|January, 2021
|682
The decline in hospitalization mirrors in the decline in new confirmed cases in the region. From Jan. 31 through Feb. 7, the St. Louis metro region added 5,594 new cases, a decline of 33% from the week before when the area added 8,365 cases. The 5,594 total added the first week of February is a little over one-third of the total reported the first week of January; 15,406.
The St. Louis region mimics statewide numbers in Missouri and Illinois. Missouri added 7,536 cases the first week of February, a decrease of 18.82% from the week before; this is the lowest weekly total since week ending Aug 9. Illinois added 20,040 cases the first week of February, a decrease of 18.14% from the week before; this is the lowest weekly increase since week ending Oct 11.
Since the pandemic began, Missouri has seen 468,189 virus cases and at least 7,161 people died from complications by the virus. Illinois has had a cumulative total of 1,152,995 cases with at least 19,739 deaths. The St. Louis region has seen more than 290,000 cases and more than 4,800 deaths.
A total of 18,494 patients have been discharged from area hospitals so far, according to the task force.
