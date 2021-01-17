Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows the daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been steadily declining since Dec. 1 when hospitals had a record number of 962 virus patients.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in St. Louis area hospitals has been steadily decreasing after a peak early December. 

A total of 681 coronavirus patients were in area hospitals on Sunday. This is the lowest total since Nov. 12 and only the second day since then with a total below 700. 

Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region

Month Average COVID-19 hospitalization
April 490
May 354
June 162
July 208
August 277
September 273
October 318
November 725
December 873

Area hospitals had an average of 873 COVID-19 patients hospitalized every day in December, the highest ever. The daily average so far in January is 760.

A total of 16,483 patients have been discharged from area hospitals so far.

There's been a cumulative total of 267,129 virus cases and 4,303 deaths in counties in News 4's viewing area. 

Since the pandemic began, Missouri has seen 437,549 virus cases and at least 6,254 people died from complications by the virus. Illinois has had a cumulative total of 1,068,829 cases with at least 18,208 deaths. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Jan. 17

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Crawford 1908 21 53 1
Franklin 8021 122 374 9
Gasconade 1267 44 76 6
Iron 920 7 37 1
Jefferson 19041 153 870 3
Lincoln 4485 42 163 2
Phelps 4003 112 184 9
Pike 1533 20 71 3
Reynolds 436 3 12 0
St. Charles 32667 342 1083 48
St. Francois 7147 79 147 3
St. Louis City 18017 330 645 11
St. Louis County 78438 1563 3238 88
Ste Genevieve 1626 16 45 1
Warren 2287 19 103 0
Washington 2574 41 149 0
Total 184370 2914 7250 145

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois - as of Jan. 17

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Bond 1731 19 70 2
Calhoun 437 1 21 0
Clay 1309 34 22 1
Clinton 4989 77 199 1
Fayette 2898 50 82 1
Greene 1252 30 47 0
Jersey 2194 40 94 8
Macoupin 3810 68 236 2
Madison 24144 399 1191 21
Marion 3958 105 129 0
Monroe 3545 70 138 8
Montgomery 3031 38 397 7
Randolph 3704 63 146 7
St. Clair 24314 376 1164 22
Washington 1443 19 72 0
Total 82759 1389 4008 80

