ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in St. Louis area hospitals has been steadily decreasing after a peak early December.
Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows the daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been steadily declining since Dec. 1 when hospitals had a record number of 962 virus patients.
A total of 681 coronavirus patients were in area hospitals on Sunday. This is the lowest total since Nov. 12 and only the second day since then with a total below 700.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
|November
|725
|December
|873
Area hospitals had an average of 873 COVID-19 patients hospitalized every day in December, the highest ever. The daily average so far in January is 760.
A total of 16,483 patients have been discharged from area hospitals so far.
There's been a cumulative total of 267,129 virus cases and 4,303 deaths in counties in News 4's viewing area.
Since the pandemic began, Missouri has seen 437,549 virus cases and at least 6,254 people died from complications by the virus. Illinois has had a cumulative total of 1,068,829 cases with at least 18,208 deaths.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Jan. 17
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Crawford
|1908
|21
|53
|1
|Franklin
|8021
|122
|374
|9
|Gasconade
|1267
|44
|76
|6
|Iron
|920
|7
|37
|1
|Jefferson
|19041
|153
|870
|3
|Lincoln
|4485
|42
|163
|2
|Phelps
|4003
|112
|184
|9
|Pike
|1533
|20
|71
|3
|Reynolds
|436
|3
|12
|0
|St. Charles
|32667
|342
|1083
|48
|St. Francois
|7147
|79
|147
|3
|St. Louis City
|18017
|330
|645
|11
|St. Louis County
|78438
|1563
|3238
|88
|Ste Genevieve
|1626
|16
|45
|1
|Warren
|2287
|19
|103
|0
|Washington
|2574
|41
|149
|0
|Total
|184370
|2914
|7250
|145
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois - as of Jan. 17
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Bond
|1731
|19
|70
|2
|Calhoun
|437
|1
|21
|0
|Clay
|1309
|34
|22
|1
|Clinton
|4989
|77
|199
|1
|Fayette
|2898
|50
|82
|1
|Greene
|1252
|30
|47
|0
|Jersey
|2194
|40
|94
|8
|Macoupin
|3810
|68
|236
|2
|Madison
|24144
|399
|1191
|21
|Marion
|3958
|105
|129
|0
|Monroe
|3545
|70
|138
|8
|Montgomery
|3031
|38
|397
|7
|Randolph
|3704
|63
|146
|7
|St. Clair
|24314
|376
|1164
|22
|Washington
|1443
|19
|72
|0
|Total
|82759
|1389
|4008
|80
