ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the St. Louis area has been steadily increasing since early October, reaching a high Wednesday we haven't seen since early May.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 478 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Wednesday. This is the highest total since May 5 when local hospitals had 503 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 435 Wednesday. Note, the task force says this data is lagging by two days.
The monthly average of virus hospitalizations under the task force increased from 208 in July to 318 in October, an increase of 52.8%. The average so far in November is 450.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
Although new admissions went down from 74 to 69 Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of new admissions remains at a high of 63. The 74 new admissions Tuesday were a record high since tracking began.
Of the 478 hospitalized patients, a total of 110 were in intensive care units and 63 of them were on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,019 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals.
Some St. Louis-area hospitals postponing elective procedures
The number of coronavirus patients in Missouri hospitals reached another record Wednesday, and one of the state’s largest health care providers called off some elective procedures amid fears that hospitals are nearing their capacity.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,599 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 193,023 since the pandemic began. The state also cited 24 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,088. The seven-day average for hospitalizations reached 1,672, 97 more than the previous record set a day earlier.
Hospitals in the St. Louis region are among those seeing record numbers of patients. BJC HealthCare, in a statement, said four of its St. Louis-area hospitals will start rescheduling some elective surgeries starting Monday and until at least Nov. 20.
The statement said elective procedures that require inpatient or overnight beds that can be safely delayed will be put off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis County, and Memorial Hospital Belleville on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
"We have to get this turned off. Hospital systems are telling us they're in trouble, they're taking patients from outside of St. Louis region and taking care of them, and reaching their capacity we also have COVID-19 increasing in our community and some of those patients will end up in the hospital," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
The St. Louis region was hit harder than anywhere else in Missouri in the early months of the pandemic.
BJC’s decision to delay elective procedures marks the second time St. Louis-area hospitals have done so. Several hospitals temporarily halted non-vital surgeries in the spring as part of an effort to save bed space for COVID-19 patients, as well as to make sure hospitals had adequate staffing.
The pandemic also is creating concerns about school activities in the late fall and winter, when basketball, wrestling and other sports are played indoors. In the Kansas City area, the Jackson County Health Department is advising districts to avoid indoor sports and activities if mitigation such as face coverings and social distancing aren’t possible.
In addition to sports, the department cited concerns about indoor activities such as band, choir and theater performances.
“The chance of widespread transmission and/or exposure in schools is higher if these activities are performed, especially when spectators are allowed,” according to updated guidance released Tuesday.
Missouri hospital CEOs raise concerns
Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.
