ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the St. Louis area has been steadily increasing since early October, reaching a high Wednesday we haven't seen since early May. 

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 478 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Wednesday. This is the highest total since May 5 when local hospitals had 503 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 435 Wednesday. Note, the task force says this data is lagging by two days. 

The monthly average of virus hospitalizations under the task force increased from 208 in July to 318 in October, an increase of 52.8%. The average so far in November is 450.

Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region

Month Average COVID-19 hospitalization
April 490
May 354
June 162
July 208
August 277
September 273
October 318

Although new admissions went down from 74 to 69 Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of new admissions remains at a high of 63. The 74 new admissions Tuesday were a record high since tracking began. 

Of the 478 hospitalized patients, a total of 110 were in intensive care units and 63 of them were on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,019 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals. 

Some St. Louis-area hospitals postponing elective procedures

The number of coronavirus patients in Missouri hospitals reached another record Wednesday, and one of the state’s largest health care providers called off some elective procedures amid fears that hospitals are nearing their capacity.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,599 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 193,023 since the pandemic began. The state also cited 24 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,088. The seven-day average for hospitalizations reached 1,672, 97 more than the previous record set a day earlier.

Hospitals in the St. Louis region are among those seeing record numbers of patients. BJC HealthCare, in a statement, said four of its St. Louis-area hospitals will start rescheduling some elective surgeries starting Monday and until at least Nov. 20.

The statement said elective procedures that require inpatient or overnight beds that can be safely delayed will be put off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis County, and Memorial Hospital Belleville on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

"We have to get this turned off. Hospital systems are telling us they're in trouble, they're taking patients from outside of St. Louis region and taking care of them, and reaching their capacity we also have COVID-19 increasing in our community and some of those patients will end up in the hospital," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The St. Louis region was hit harder than anywhere else in Missouri in the early months of the pandemic.

BJC’s decision to delay elective procedures marks the second time St. Louis-area hospitals have done so. Several hospitals temporarily halted non-vital surgeries in the spring as part of an effort to save bed space for COVID-19 patients, as well as to make sure hospitals had adequate staffing.

The pandemic also is creating concerns about school activities in the late fall and winter, when basketball, wrestling and other sports are played indoors. In the Kansas City area, the Jackson County Health Department is advising districts to avoid indoor sports and activities if mitigation such as face coverings and social distancing aren’t possible.

In addition to sports, the department cited concerns about indoor activities such as band, choir and theater performances.

“The chance of widespread transmission and/or exposure in schools is higher if these activities are performed, especially when spectators are allowed,” according to updated guidance released Tuesday.

Missouri hospital CEOs raise concerns

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The pandemic is now ravaging rural areas of the state. Leaders of several rural hospitals expressed their worries Thursday during a conference call with the Republican governor. 

“Healthcare workers from across Missouri are pleading for Governor Parson to take action to fight the virus — and he is doing nothing," a news release from Galloway's campaign said.

Parson allowed Missouri to reopen on June 16 without mask or social distancing requirements, though several jurisdictions have implemented their own guidelines. He has repeatedly urged Missourians to take personal responsibility and to wear a mask and take other precautions when necessary.

During the call coordinated by the Missouri Hospital Association, Parson said he was confident a vaccine will soon be available. But Texas County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Wesley Murray questioned if there is a plan to address the rising number of illnesses.

“It feels like all of our eggs are in the basket of the vaccine waiting to come,” Murray said, citing how few people in his community wear masks in public.

“We’ve got to urge them strongly to wear masks and things and they’re not willing to do it,” Murray said. “That point’s not getting across somehow.”

Parson was noncommittal.

“Every day we’re going to fight this virus,” Parson said on the call. “We’re going to do what we can to help and still maintain a balanced approach.”

Some CEOs said the smaller hospitals are struggling to find larger facilities to accept transfer patients. Even patients with medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19 are being denied, they said.

“It’s taken us five or six calls to find an institution that will take a patient,” said Jeff Tindle, CEO of a small hospital in Carroll County.

Part of the problem is that the larger urban hospitals also are filling quickly. Richard J. Liekweg, president and CEO of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, said coronavirus-related hospitalizations within the BJC system peaked at 255 in April, dropped to 70 in July and are now above 200 again.

“What’s different now is the rest of our beds are completely full,” Liekweg said. BJC is in the process of deciding if it needs to begin canceling elective procedures, he said.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, on Monday cited data showing that hospital beds are still largely accessible.

“If hospital beds are needed, we know that we can construct an alternate care site in 11 days with the help of the Missouri National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Jones said in an email.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams, also on the call, said it is clear that the virus “has moved to rural areas.” He said too many people are gathering with friends and relatives without taking precautions.

“They let their guard down because it’s all people they know,” Williams said, noting the state is “doubling down on our message” to act responsibly.

