FENTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area husband and wife are the latest winners of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that Jonathan Bock bought a "$300 Million Cash Explosion" scratchers ticket at Petro Mart in Fenton. When he realized he'd won, he had to convince his wife, Bridgette, he wasn't joking, so he took a picture of the winning ticket and sent it to her.

The "$300 Million Cash Explosion" is a $30 scratchers game that began last year.

