ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The safest cities in Missouri are in the St. Louis area, according to a new study.
SafeHome.org conducted the study by looking at the FBI’s latest report on crimes in the city, crime trends and the number of law enforcement officers compared to the overall population. To be considered in the study, the city needed to have a population of 25,000 or above.
The top five cities in Missouri were listed as: Ballwin, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Chesterfield and Kirkwood. Maryland Heights, St. Peters and Florissant were named in the top 10 with St. Charles coming in 11th.
Click here to view the complete list.
