ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a rising number of novel coronavirus cases, churches throughout St. Louis are taking precautions.
Right now, one of the biggest concerns when it comes to the disease spreading is the gathering of large crowds.
Bishop Larry Baylor and leaders at Faith Miracle Temple say they anticipate keeping their congregation free of the coronavirus.
“What we’re trying to do, first of all is educate the people,” said Bishop Baylor.
Baylor says for weeks they have been preparing for the worst case when talking about COVID-19.
He says they have several sanitizing stations around the church.
They also plan on limiting person to person contact. And they, like many other congregations across the metro, are encouraging sick members to stay at home and tune in for prayer via Facebook or YouTube live .
“We believe that the lord protects us but we still have to use our wisdom,” said Baylor.
The Archdiocese is already preparing for potential coronavirus cases in the area. The archbishop worked with priests at over 180 parishes on a prevention plan. Priests and deacons who are sick will not offer Mass or participate in parish activities. Holy Communion will no longer be distributed via the chalice.
Archbishop Carlson announced Catholics are excused from mass through March 29 but those who'd like to go to church in-person still have that option. The announcement following the St. Louis County ban on gatherings of over 250 people.
Elizabeth Goetz was one of 40 people who attended a morning mass Sunday.
"I think it's still important," Goetz said. " I think people need to be praying for an end to the coronavirus."
Archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie said their protocol is similar to how they handle the flu. They urge parishioners to wash hands and avoid close contact when possible.
“Wave for a handshake, where there is space, keep three feet of distance if necessary, and if you're sick and you know it, we're advising people to stay home,” he said.
In an extreme situation, Frangie said both churches and schools will provide alternate options in order to protect the parish.
“There are other ways to attend the mass through television or online. The same thing with our schools. Our educators will be in touch with our students,” he said.
