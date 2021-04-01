ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four out of 10 churchgoing Americans say they'll go in-person to an Easter service this year according to a Pew research poll, which is down from about six out of 10 during any given year.
A year ago, many in the St. Louis area experienced Easter through a drive-in service.
"I can remember the excitement, the joy, just to be able to worship and still be able to have church even though all the things that were going on at the time," said Justin Arender, with Faith Baptist Church in St. Charles.
This year, it will be back inside the church with masks and social distancing. Churches around St. Louis have different approaches on how to celebrate Easter, with some requiring reservations to meet capacity limits.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis said its recommendations varies from church to church, depending on COVID-19 procedures and protocols. The vast majority will stream their services online.
Pastor David Hawkins with Living the Word church said despite his congregation growing by 40% during the pandemic, they will remain all digital for now.
"I've been doing this for 20 years, this is the most difficult season I've ever experienced," he said.
Hawkins said the church will go back to in-person next month and go from two services to five.
"I'm willing to kind of put on my track shoes and accommodate people five times on Sunday, he said."
But some church leaders we spoke with say while on-line services have helped, it's also been difficult to maintain a sense of community.
"Being together is kind of crucial," said Father John Beveridge with SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. "That's really important to them, that support they feel and that recognition and acceptance."
One pastor said some congregations have grown stronger as they've pulled together to fight the coronavirus during difficult times and it's been a year of stress and strength.
