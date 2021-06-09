ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is ending dispensation next month which would soon require Catholics to celebrate Mass in-person again.
The dispensation from Mass has been in place since the start of the pandemic, which allowed the service to be watched virtually but Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will lift the order on July 1.
Across the river, the diocese of Belleville has not mentioned when its dispensation from Sunday Mass will end. However, the diocese of Springfield, Illinois ended their order in April.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.