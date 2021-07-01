Catholics will soon be required to celebrate mass in-person again

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is ending dispensation and requiring Catholics to celebrate Mass in-person again. 

The dispensation from Mass has been in place since the start of the pandemic, which allowed the service to be watched virtually but Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will lift the order starting July 1. 

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.