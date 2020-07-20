Illinois attorney general sets up clergy abuse hotline

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Archdiocese is planning to hold classes in-person at its schools this fall.

The archdiocese says students and staff will return to school but will socially distance and follow health and safety procedures.

An Archdiocesan Transition Task Force has provided guidance to the schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The task force said this is the best plan to "deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs." More information on protocols will be given to the schools over the next few weeks.

The archdiocese says the schools, which span 11 counties, will follow local government and health department guidelines and safety protocols.

