ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, Betsy Nacrelli called to check on the status of her application for the Small Business Association (SBA) loan and found herself number 1997 in line.
“The wait time was four hours and 12 minutes,” said Nacrelli who owns Collections By Joya, a jewelry company in St. Louis.
She is one of the millions of business owners across the country struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Pretty much overnight with all the closures, our independent retail business pretty much came to a halt,” she explained.
Thankfully some business are still able to sell their products online. It’s the same situation for Arch Apparel, a local clothing company.
Arch Apparel owner Aaron Park said they are down about 70 percent with the temporary closure of their retail store.
Both owners are hopeful the SBA loans and the Paycheck Protection Program will help them weather the storm.
“We have a cushion right now and we’re going to use it until it’s gone” said Park. He and Nacreilli both questioned whether they would be eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, the $349 billion program designed to help small businesses as part of the $2 trillion relief package.
The program is overseen by the Small Business Administration but banks are handling the application process.
Together Credit Union said 150 of their members have applied for the loan.
“We’re still learning how long it will take to fund the loans but we’re confident it will start getting out to business owner’s hands really soon,” explained Bob McKay, President and CEO of Together Credit Union.
With millions of small businesses expected to apply for the loans, is it too late for those owners who haven’t yet applied?
“There is talk that there’s only so much money in this first wave but its expected that more money will be approved by Congress, maybe in a week or so, but in the meantime it starts with application process on the SBA website,” explained McKay.
The new program, funded by both private lenders and the U.S. Treasury, runs through June 30. Loan payments will be deferred at least six months, include a 10-year term with interest capped at 4%. Companies that maintain employees on their payrolls for eight weeks will receive loan forgiveness for the portion of the loan used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, the SBA says.
