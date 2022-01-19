St. Louis-area bus driver wears costumes on the job and kids love it

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Every morning at the Mehlville School District's bus lot, Kevin Huges boards bus 229 dressed for success.
Kevin was once where the kids who ride his bus are now. He "was a trouble-maker on the bus," before he graduated from Mehlville. Now, he brings smiles to the kids hopping on the bus every day with his outfits. Sometimes it depends on his mood and you'll see his Mad Hatter's hat or depending on the season, you'll see him in his bunny suit for Easter or Santa for Christmas.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
