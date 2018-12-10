ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When Sierra Nevada, one of the country’s largest craft breweries in the country put out a call for help, brewers across the country responded.
“Getting to brew a recipe that they've sent me, it's a really cool experience for someone who brews on a scale this big to have one of my idols send me a recipe and be able to do that is pretty awesome,” said Abbey Spencer, head brewer at Third Wheel Brewery in St. Peters.
On Monday, Spencer was brewing up at batch of Resilience IPA. The recipe from Sierra Nevada is being brewed by more than 1,400 breweries across the country and all of the proceeds will go to the victims of the Camp Fire. More than 153,000 acres burned and 85 people were killed in the November wildfire.
“We know how people need so much right now, we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Spencer.
And they’re not the only ones. More than a dozen other St. Louis areas are also participating, including:
Friendship Brewing Company, Narrow Gauge, Recess Brewery, Ferguson Brewery, Schlafly, Perennial, Heavy Riff, 2nd Shift, Side Project, Mackenzie Brewery, Wellspent, 4 Hands, Main and Mill, Charleville and Public House.
