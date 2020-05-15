ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would permanently close three Catholic grade schools at the end of this school year citing the economic impact of the coronavirus.
The three schools closing are Most Holy Trinity Catholic School & Academy in north St. Louis, Christ, Light of the Nations School in North County, and St. Joseph School in Manchester.
“The incredibly difficult decisions to close [these schools] were made after conducting an analysis of the financial feasibility of these schools following the impact of the virus,” the archdiocese said in a release.
The suspension of public Masses and the loss of offertory gifts and other financial contributions due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the decision.
Parish leaders at the schools are reaching out to families, staff and the faculty affected by the closures.
