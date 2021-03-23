ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local arcade bar is rewarding people who receive COVID-19 vaccines!

Up-Down Arcade Bar’s “Tokens for Poke’ns” program will reward adults who show a completed vaccine card with 20 free game tokens. The card must reflect that someone received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Up-Down Communications Manager David Hayden said the idea to reward those who get the vaccine came to him as he was in the waiting room waiting to get his first dose of the vaccine. “After all the excitement and anticipation to get the vaccine, the actual experience seemed almost anti-climactic. You want to celebrate it, and we want to give people a chance to do that,” he said.

For the next three weeks, Up-Down will give the offer to anyone who shows their completed vaccination card to a bartender or server. After that, newly vaccinated guests will be able to receive the free tokens up to three weeks after their second dose by showing their completed vaccine card.

Up-Down is an arcade bar for those age 21 and over located at 405 N. Euclid Street. It is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and weekends from 11 a.m. to midnight.