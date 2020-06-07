ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel at Union Station will reopen their doors on June 8, just in time for summer.
But they are launching new protocols and precautions to ensure visitors are safely enjoying the attractions.
Guests will have to purchase their tickets and make reservations in advance online. Cash will not be accepted at any attraction or restaurant. Children nine years and up are required to wear face masks unless there is pre-existing health conditions.
Anyone who doesn't feel well on the day of their visit can reschedule their visit. Tickets are good for 90 days.
Social distancing practices will be applied to certain rides and games at Union Station too. At the aquarium, the following activities will be prohibited:
- Fish ID touchscreens
- Scavenger Hunt touchscreens
- The Train Experience
- the Virtual Reality sandbox
Touch pools, Otter Chat and animal presentations will be available. However, the number of guests inside the gift shop and other retail kiosk will be limited.
The number of riders on the carousel at Union Station will also be restricted to maintain a 6' distance. The organization said there may be a delay between rides so staff can sanitize the equipment.
Those who enter the Mirror Maze or Ropes Course will be given gloves and instructed to space out throughout the course.
The aquarium will be resume their normal hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday while the wheel will be open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.
For the full list of guidelines, click here.
