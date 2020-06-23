ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Aquarium's newest resident has landed.
"Tsunami" arrived at Lambert Airport Tuesday afternoon.
The green sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Georgia after he was hit by a boat in 2017.
Since then, he's lived at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
The non-profit group Turtles Fly Too helped Tsnumai find a new home.
"We put him in the tank and it looks like hes doing really well, doing what a typical sea turtle would do," said St. Louis Aquarium curator Aaron Sprowl. "Basically destroying the tank already because he's about 60 pounds right now, so lot of power behind those flippers," said Aquarium curator, Aaron Sprowl.
The tank is just temporary. Once he gets the OK from the vet, Tsunami will live in the 250,000 gallon Shark Canyon habitat inside the aquarium at Union Station.
Tsunami is the first addition, but they hope to add more sea turtles in the future.
