ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just five days after opening the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station celebrated a happy milestone, the first birthday for otter triplets Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn.

Crews gave the otters birthday cakes made of ice and fish.

The young otters, two females and one male, came to St. Louis from Florida.

The triplets are three of the more than 13,000 animals at the St. Louis Aquarium.

We got an inside look at the star otter attraction a few days before the grand opening.