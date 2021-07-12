ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's not summer without Shark Week, and The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is celebrating the sea's top predator all week long.
Visitors can pet a bamboo shark in the Touch Tank and come eye-to-eye with eight different species inside Shark Canyon.
"You're gonna walk in the middle of Shark Canyon and they are going to swim directly at you and right over you," said Erin Clark, the aquarium's director of animal projects. "It's a completely unique perspective that most people don't ever get to experience."
Kids under 12 that come in wearing a shark-inspired outfit get a free shark toy.
The St. Louis Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To reserve a time slot, click here.
