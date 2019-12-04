ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The date for the opening of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has been announced!
News 4 has been providing updates on the construction all summer, and finally the wait is over. Aquarium officials said the new attraction will open on Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m.
"We are thrilled to be able to invite the public into our new home for the holidays," said Tami Brown, Executive Director of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. "This is a great way to start a new family tradition by experiencing the wonders of aquatic life at the aquarium."
Attendees can tour the 120,000-square-foot aquarium's galleries, exhibits featuring over 13,000 aquatic fresh water animals and marine environments, and interactive experiences. Also, Lord Stanley, the rare blue lobster, will have his own habitat with a hockey theme.
"They will be able to feed turtles and stingrays and interact with invertebrate animals in our touch tanks. Our staff also will have a variety of other animals such as sloths and birds to explore with the guests," Brown said.
The aquarium will join the St. Louis Wheel, 18-hole mini-golf course, carousel, and an old-fashioned soda fountain when it opens at the former shopping mall.
Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4, starting at $18 for children ages three to 13 and $25 for adults. Children under the age of three are free. You can purchase them here.
