ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While a number of events have been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, a few St. Louis attractions are keeping their doors open on Christmas Day.
The St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station are both open on Christmas.
The aquarium opened just one year ago and is adapting to smaller than expected crowds.
"Like every other attraction, we're grateful to even be open, but of course all our guests must a mask, we have social distancing. The biggest distance is we had to reduce our capacity. During our opening year, you expect sell-outs, this year that's at 50 percent," ADD NAME
Over the summer, the aquarium added two new sea turtles. The facility is unveiling a new habitat for archerfish Friday.
The aquarium is open noon to 5 p-m. with reservations. To make a reservation, click here.
