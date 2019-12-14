ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com ) -- The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will open on Christmas Day and when it does, developers want to make sure it's a family-friendly space for everyone, including visitors with sensory needs.
With so many tanks to explore and waterways to learn about, there will be a lot to take in at the aquarium.
"For people we serve, they might have some sensory processing difficulties, and that might cause their sensory system to become overloaded with all this input we get," said Melanie Mills, director of St. Louis autism services at Easterseals Midwest.
That's why the developers established a team of 20-plus local professionals, including experts at Easterseals Midwest, to help make it an all-inclusive experience.
"Help guide us on everything from sensory awareness, mobility, our blind or low vision guests that may come, anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing," said Erin Clark, director of animal projects at the aquarium.
They plan to train staff on how to communicate with and approach guests who might need special accommodations, as well as their parents.
They will also make sensory bags available for check out, which will include fidget toys, non-verbal cue cards, and noise-canceling headphones.
Designers have also considered those who want to get involved at their own pace.
"A lot of their activities here aren't activities that start automatically," said Mills. "You have to go up and touch them to make them start so they don't have that startle response."
Even allergies are top of mind.
"We want to make sure you know [that] our touch tanks are sharks and rays in there, which eat shell fish so we want you [to be] aware of that when you put your hands in the water," said Clark.
While highly stimulating hands-on exhibits will be great for guests who need to express their energy, they are also in the process of building a calming corner for kids who just need to step away from all the noise.
Leaders here say accommodations like these will continue to be a work in progress.
"I just want families to be able to come out and enjoy the same experiences that you and I can enjoy without being scared, without being worried, without worrying they are being stared at or judged," said Mills.
