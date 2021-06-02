ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday where the money will go in the first round of spending from the more than $500 million dollars in federal money the city will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan. Last Friday the city received nearly $250 million and the first round of spending will be $68 million.
"We want to give people rent, mortgage and utility assistance. We want to increase the number of mental health workers, help people with mental health resources as well as youth jobs," Jones said.
The spending plan is divided into six categories and Jones said the money is intended to address the most urgent needs.
$9.7 million will be spent on health needs. $17.9 million is earmarked for housing and utility assistance. Efforts to help the homeless will receive $13 million. Economic relief for individuals and businesses adds up to $14. 5 million. $4 million is set aside for youth initiatives and $6 million for increasing access to the internet.
Square One Brewery and Distillery may be eligible for grants intended to help restaurants, venues and companies in the hospitality industry. But manager John Witte told News 4 he's glad to see the spending plan will address the most urgent needs.
"It's awesome that we're in a country that can actually help out, whether that's small businesses or even individuals," he said.
Some of the notable items in the spending plan include direct cash payments to those who are losing federal unemployment benefits because Missouri Governor Mike Parson chose to cut off the assistance to encourage people to get back to work. Also in the plan will be hotel rooms for temporary housing for people who get evicted, as well as money for a homeless encampment and mental health counseling.
"We had a robust public engagement process with almost 3,000 surveys completed in person or over the phone. So we expect to do that same process of public engagement going forward," Jones said.
The mayor also got input from a 26 member stimulus advisory board.
