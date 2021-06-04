ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Those who ride scooters in downtown St. Louis will have now to wrap up their trips by 9 p.m.
The city announced a curfew on all scooter usage in the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods, restricting rides to the hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.
The choice was made by the St. Louis Street Department, 'after continued discussions with downtown residents and businesses," and is part of a larger plan to improve public safety downtown.
“Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment to working collaboratively with Downtown residents and businesses. This is just one step towards a more comprehensive plan, and the City continues to solicit input from Downtown stakeholders around policies to improve public safety,” a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a release.
According to the city, scooter companies Lime and Bird have acknowledged the order, which goes into effect immediately and continues indefinitely, and both are fully cooperating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.