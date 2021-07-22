ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis animal rescue is pleading for people to help foster dogs.
The Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL) said July has been a busy month and all shelters are full and not accepting strays, so they are receiving many stray dogs. Since Monday, CARE STL reported they have taken in over 75 dogs.
Due to the uptick in stray dogs, the shelter is looking for anyone who can foster a dog for 2-3 weeks. CARE STL said they will provide fosters with food, bedding, leashes and everything else needed to care for the animal.
Click here to complete a foster application. CARE STL is located at 2700 Walnut Avenue.
